Local Comic Creator Showcase

Chattanooga's Infinity Flux Comics & Games is hosting a Local Comic Creators Showcase Saturday, September 2 from 12-3pm at their shop (3643 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN).

We invite you come out to celebrate several Chattanooga-based comic illustrators and writers who have recently had works published in the comic industry! Get signed copies of comics from major publishers written and drawn by Chattanooga locals!

Guests include:

Andy Duggan (artist), whose latest in-canon issue of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories for Dark Horse Comics releases days before the event. Andy illustrated both the cover and interior pages!

Shane Berryhill (writer) is celebrating two recent comic releases including Jacin and the Olympians (co-created with local artist Alex Ogle) and Comic Books Kill from Scout Comics.

Artist Hoyt Silva will also be in attendance as the illustrator and cover artist on Comic Books Kill.

Local writer Dakota Brown recently celebrated the release of Death Comes For the Toymaker, a twist on Christmastime and Santa Claus stories for Scout Comics.

We invite you to come out and celebrate these achievements with the artist/writers. The above mentioned comic books will be available for purchase during the event, and there is no fee for attending this event