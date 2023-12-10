Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off at The Chattanooga Holiday Market

× Expand The Chattanooga Market Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off December 10 Chattanooga Convention Center

***AT THE CONVENTION CENTER DURING OUR ANNUAL HOLIDAY MARKET***

The Lodge Cast Iron Cook-Off is an exciting live cooking demonstration/competition where local Chefs are invited to show off their skills — utilizing Lodge Cast Iron products!

They’ll demonstrate (in front of our live audience) how fun and easy it is to incorporate Lodge Cast Iron products into your weekend brunch plans. The catch? Our Chefs will be given a surprise ingredient — on the spot — that must be incorporated into their creation.

The winning Chef will receive a gift from Lodge Cast Iron and a one-of-a-kind Allen Hampton trophy (utilizing Lodge Cast Iron)!

ind us indoors during December weekends at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Our Holiday Market features 200+ local food vendors, artists, and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December. Offering unique gifts and festive preparations – everything you’ll need for the holiday season! Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, local foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Ask vendors about commissioned pieces for that special touch. Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a shopping tradition for the whole family!