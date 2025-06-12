Lon Eldridge Album Release Party
to
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
×
Lon Eldridge
Lon Eldridge with Chattanooga Sheiks. June 12th at The Woodshop.
Lon Eldridge, a staple of the Chattanooga music scene, will be releasing an album of new lap steel music June 12th at The Woodshop. Also appearing are the Chattanooga Sheiks jug band. Tickets at https://kickassconcerts.ticketspice.com/loneldridgelalbumrelease
Info
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music