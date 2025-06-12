Lon Eldridge Album Release Party

× Expand Lon Eldridge Lon Eldridge with Chattanooga Sheiks. June 12th at The Woodshop.

Lon Eldridge, a staple of the Chattanooga music scene, will be releasing an album of new lap steel music June 12th at The Woodshop. Also appearing are the Chattanooga Sheiks jug band. Tickets at https://kickassconcerts.ticketspice.com/loneldridgelalbumrelease