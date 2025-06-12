Lon Eldridge Album Release Party

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Lon Eldridge, a staple of the Chattanooga music scene, will be releasing an album of new lap steel music June 12th at The Woodshop. Also appearing are the Chattanooga Sheiks jug band. Tickets at https://kickassconcerts.ticketspice.com/loneldridgelalbumrelease

Concerts & Live Music
