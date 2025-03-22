The Long View: Williams Island

× Expand Hunter Museum, 2024 From a hike with Outdoor Chattanooga

In partnership with the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, the Hunter invites guests on an excursion to Williams Island.

We will meet at the Hunter at 10 AM for a curator-led tour of The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection. Afterwards, we’ll individually commute to the boat launch site and float over to Williams Island for an afternoon of exploring, sketching, or photographing Chattanooga’s landscapes.

Some snacks and sketching materials are included. Guests are encouraged to bring additional food and drinks (no alcohol please) if desired. Participants must be 18 or over.

Non-members: $25

Museum Members: $20

Register at https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/The-Long-View-Wiliams-Island