Longboarding 101

× Expand Photo by Marc Kleen on Unsplash Photo by Marc Kleen on Unsplash

Picture yourself in a longboarding class, where safety's the name of the game.

You'll dial in the basics: kicking, carving, jumping off and slamming the brakes, ensuring your ride is as smooth as a glassy wave. But it's not just about moves; it's about the vibe, man. In this class you’ll learn to be a “Grom” and avoid being a “Kook” so you'll fit right into the scene wherever you go. Whether you're chasing fitness or just catching some chill vibes, all shapes and sizes are stoked to join.

Supplies Needed: Don't forget your helmet, and get ready to shred! If you have your own longboard, the class is $25 + Eventbrite fees, or you can rent one for $10 (+ fees) more. No helmets are provided. You must wear your own to participate in the class.

We will meet at the Renaissance Park Pavilion and walk to the boarding area. Everyone must sign a waiver to participate.

About the teacher:

Noah Whitlock has been on almost every board imaginable. He has traveled the world with nothing but a bookbag of clothes and a longboard under his arm. He learned to surf in Australia, wakeboard in Tennessee, Snowboard in Colorado. He’s ridden waves, diamonds, boardwalks, sidewalks and city streets from LA to London. He has taught classes on surfing, wakeboarding and long boarding for over a decade. He loves the culture and people who make up the sport. He used to compete and has been sponsored by some grass root brands. Now he does it mostly with his kids and their friends around the red bank area. Though sometimes early in the morning especially on the weekends the old urban nomad comes out and you can find him down town skating the empty streets and looking for new runs to shred.