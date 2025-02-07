Lookout for Love

Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

Sparks are flying atop Lookout Mountain! From February 7–17, enjoy a romantic day at Rock City Gardens with two tickets, sparkling wine or cider at Café 7, a slice of fudge to share, and a keepsake photo. Winter’s quieter charm makes Rock City the perfect spot to cozy up and take in breathtaking views with someone special.

Weekdays: $51 per couple 

Weekends: $62 per couple 

Visit www.seerockcity.com/valentines for more information.

Info

Food & Drink, Outdoor
