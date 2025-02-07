× Expand Rock City Lookout for Love at Rock City

Sparks are flying atop Lookout Mountain! From February 7–17, enjoy a romantic day at Rock City Gardens with two tickets, sparkling wine or cider at Café 7, a slice of fudge to share, and a keepsake photo. Winter’s quieter charm makes Rock City the perfect spot to cozy up and take in breathtaking views with someone special.

Weekdays: $51 per couple

Weekends: $62 per couple

Visit www.seerockcity.com/valentines for more information.