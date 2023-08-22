Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Fans will have the opportunity to receive a digital coupon for a FREE item from Chick-fil-a on Chick-fil-a Giveaway Wednesday!
Lookouts vs. Smokies
to
AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
EPB Community Spotlight
