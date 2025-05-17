Loops and Rings: Dorset Buttons Basics

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn how to transform simple rings and thread into beautifully handcrafted buttons that can be used for embellishing clothing, accessories, and home decor. This class will cover the basic history, techniques, and patterns of Dorset button-making, ensuring you leave with the skills and confidence to continue creating on your own.

Supplies: All materials will be provided, and you'll take home not only your beautiful button but also the tools and knowledge to turn this craft into a rewarding new hobby!

About the teacher:

Rebecca Heid is the sole instructor at Nimble Thimbles Fiber Arts LLC. She has a Master's in Creative Writing and is a writer, social media coordinator, mom, and a wearer of many more hats than she could ever knit together. With a passion for fiber arts, she teaches beginner-friendly classes on techniques such as Kumihimo, Dorset buttons, bobbin lace, and more. Rebecca is dedicated to spreading her love for fiber arts and inspiring others to discover the joy of creating with their hands.