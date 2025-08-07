Loose Realism: Painting the Still Life in Oils with Sarah Sedwick
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Sarah Sedwick
Still Life
Paint looser and more confidently during this three-day workshop with Oregon artist Sarah Sedwick! Take a step-by-step approach to alla prima oil painting, from black-and-white studies to brilliant color. Build a beautiful composition with life and movement, and get a new perspective on the still life. Instead of struggling with overworking your paintings, practice STOPPING SOONER to keep the freshness you crave in your work. Working with a split-primary palette of six colors and white, explore how creating quick studies and using bigger brushes can loosen up your paintings. Learn the fundamentals of composition design, and walk step-by-step through Sarah’s alla prima process, creating a dynamic still life from start to finish! Sarah will demonstrate and work with each student individually. Instruction is in oils, and acrylics are welcome – particularly Open acrylics, which stay wet longer.
Class size limited to 15 students. All levels welcome, age 15 and above.