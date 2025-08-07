Loose Realism: Painting the Still Life in Oils with Sarah Sedwick

× Expand Sarah Sedwick Still Life

Paint looser and more confidently during this three-day workshop with Oregon artist Sarah Sedwick! Take a step-by-step approach to alla prima oil painting, from black-and-white studies to brilliant color. Build a beautiful composition with life and movement, and get a new perspective on the still life. Instead of struggling with overworking your paintings, practice STOPPING SOONER to keep the freshness you crave in your work. Working with a split-primary palette of six colors and white, explore how creating quick studies and using bigger brushes can loosen up your paintings. Learn the fundamentals of composition design, and walk step-by-step through Sarah’s alla prima process, creating a dynamic still life from start to finish! Sarah will demonstrate and work with each student individually. Instruction is in oils, and acrylics are welcome – particularly Open acrylics, which stay wet longer.

Class size limited to 15 students. All levels welcome, age 15 and above.