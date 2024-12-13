The Lord of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrin in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Warner Bros.
Experience Middle Earth like never before in this all-new action-packed adventure from director Kenji Kamiyama on the biggest screen in town. See The Lord of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrin in IMAX!
December 13-18
A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.