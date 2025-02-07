Love Groove Spoken Word Open Mic featuring dinner, live music and dancing

× Expand created by GoldNook Publishing Love Groove Flier

Experience the magic of spoken word poetry, live music, and a delectable dinner show featuring the incredible jazz trumpeter, Melvin M. Miller, RNB vocalist A.R.I.A., saxophonist, Swayyvo and Zowie and her band. This in-person event will be held at the Mac Ave Event Space . Prepare to be captivated by the power of words, the enchantment of music, and the joy of good company. And don't forget, this is an open mic event, so you will have your opportunity to step to the mic and share your Love Groove with us! Don't miss out on this extraordinary night that will leave you inspired and uplifted!

This event is made possible by Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization, ArtsBuild and the Lyndhurst Foundation.