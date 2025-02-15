We love Nature Photography
to
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
faespencer (2024)
Cyanotype-Flowers
Join us at Reflection Riding for a celebration of love, art, and nature this Valentine’s Day. Inspired by images from the Hunter’s current special exhibition The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection, participants will experiment with a camera obscura and discover the origins of photography with cyanotypes (a printing technique, using light) that can be made into a Valentine’s Day card. While at Reflection Riding, we encourage you to take a winter hike with someone you love.
This program is open to all ages, but registration is required.
https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/We-Love-Nature-Photography
$25/person for guests 16 and over
$20/person for Hunter and Reflection Riding Members