Join us at Reflection Riding for a celebration of love, art, and nature this Valentine’s Day. Inspired by images from the Hunter’s current special exhibition The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection, participants will experiment with a camera obscura and discover the origins of photography with cyanotypes (a printing technique, using light) that can be made into a Valentine’s Day card. While at Reflection Riding, we encourage you to take a winter hike with someone you love.

This program is open to all ages, but registration is required.

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/We-Love-Nature-Photography

$25/person for guests 16 and over

$20/person for Hunter and Reflection Riding Members