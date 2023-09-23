Luke Pigott / NO THANK YOU JOHN - Live at Yellow Racket!

× Expand Ben Vanderhart, Dave Pemberton Luke Pigott + NO THANK YOU JOHN tour poster, atop the silhouette of Yellow Racket Records. The world is weird, but we are trying to relax.

WHERE: Yellow Racket Records, 2311 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN

WHEN: Doors at 7PM, music at 8PM

ADMISSION: All ages, $10

F﻿ollowing up on his latest release, Trying to Relax, electronic musician Luke Pigott is taking his music on the road with NO THANK YOU JOHN. The pair will be finishing up their tour back in Chattanooga with a cassette release party at Yellow Racket Records!