Luke Pigott / NO THANK YOU JOHN - Live at Yellow Racket!

WHERE: Yellow Racket Records, 2311 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN

WHEN: Doors at 7PM, music at 8PM

ADMISSION: All ages, $10

F﻿ollowing up on his latest release, Trying to Relax, electronic musician Luke Pigott is taking his music on the road with NO THANK YOU JOHN. The pair will be finishing up their tour back in Chattanooga with a cassette release party at Yellow Racket Records!

