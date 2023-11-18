Luke Simmons & Friends

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get Ready Chattanooga!

"Luke Simmons & Friends" is making waves at The Woodshop Listening Room!

Experience an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie as Luke Simmons, the charismatic frontman of "Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck", takes the stage with some of the most incredibly talented musicians from the Chattanooga area.

Date: November 18, 2023 Time: 8 PM Location: The Woodshop Listening Room, Chattanooga, TN

Featuring Stellar Performances By: - Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck - Josh Gilbert - Call Me Spinster - Stephen Busie

Prepare to be captivated as they all unite for a phenomenal two-hour super set, showcasing their incredible talents and creating a night of musical enchantment!

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
