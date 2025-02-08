× Expand CDM Lunar new year

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Creative Discovery Museum on Saturday, February 8 from 11-4 p.m.!

Join us for an exciting and culturally rich Lunar New Year celebration, where children and families can explore the diverse traditions and festivities that mark the start of the new year. Experience the vibrant customs and stories shared by our community, making this a memorable event for all ages.

🌟 Special thanks to the Chattanooga Chinese Association for their invaluable support and collaboration.

🎉 All activities are included with the price of Museum admission.

This celebration is part of CDM's ArtsLive programming, generously supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission and ArtsBuild.

Come and welcome the Lunar New Year with us!