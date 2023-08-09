× Expand green|spaces Lunch & Learn Templates - 16 Lunch and Learn at green|spaces

Did you know that a number of environmental factors within homes are correlated to poor health? At this month’s Lunch and Learn, Betsy Monroe, RNC, CNM, from Erlanger Nurse Family Partnership and Keyta Young-Price, Program Manager at Build It Green, will speak about how the partnership between our Build It Green workforce development program and Erlanger can help determine what interventions can improve your health and the health of your family- right inside of your home. Betsy and Keyta will walk through a comprehensive healthy home assessment and analysis.

