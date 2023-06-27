Lunch and Learn: Grant Applications

to

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Join us for an engaging and informative Lunch and Learn series, with good food and actionable advice!

Maximize your lunch break with thought-provoking discussions and insightful presentations from industry experts.

Gain practical skills, and connect with like-minded professionals in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. From cutting-edge technologies to personal growth strategies, our sessions cover a wide range of topics designed to inspire and empower.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to feed your mind while enjoying pizza.

Reserve your spot today!

Info

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lunch and Learn: Grant Applications - 2023-06-27 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lunch and Learn: Grant Applications - 2023-06-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lunch and Learn: Grant Applications - 2023-06-27 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lunch and Learn: Grant Applications - 2023-06-27 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 16, 2023

Saturday

June 17, 2023

Sunday

June 18, 2023

Monday

June 19, 2023

Tuesday

June 20, 2023

Wednesday

June 21, 2023

Thursday

June 22, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours