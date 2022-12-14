Lunch & Learn - How To Reduce Waste During the Holidays

to

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Making your holiday celebrations more sustainable is easier than you might think! Join us for a special December Lunch & Learn, where Michael Ryan of New Terra Compost and Jimmy Urciuoli of Green Steps will lead us through simple ideas for reducing waste.

Lunch is provided. Free for green|spaces members, and $15 for non-members. Don't forget to RSVP at https://bit.ly/DecLunchLearn22

Info

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn - How To Reduce Waste During the Holidays - 2022-12-14 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn - How To Reduce Waste During the Holidays - 2022-12-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lunch & Learn - How To Reduce Waste During the Holidays - 2022-12-14 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lunch & Learn - How To Reduce Waste During the Holidays - 2022-12-14 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 9, 2022

Saturday

December 10, 2022

Sunday

December 11, 2022

Monday

December 12, 2022

Tuesday

December 13, 2022

Wednesday

December 14, 2022

Thursday

December 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours