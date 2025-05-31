M.J. Corner Presents a Little Punk

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Doors open at 7:30pm Show starts at 8pm

$15 cover charge at the door with valid ID 21+

Rock with Groovy Beats and Green Vibes:

Stupid As All Get Out

The Slow Attack

Division of Fire

Hanner International Food Truck will setup out front for your munchies

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4239948652
