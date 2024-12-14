Macy Krew comes to play at Whiskey Cowgirl

Leading the way with sparkles and sass, Macy Krew is a singer-songwriter out of Nashville, TN, originally from Grand Rapids, MI. You might recognize her from American Idol, where she made it to Hollywood and is a recognized alumni of the show. While she sings country pop music, she uses her 90’s country roots to add her own style to relatable power anthems and memorable melodies, inspired by artists like Shania Twain, Carly Pearce, and Carrie Underwood. Her debut music to country radio made a large first impact in the industry, illuminating the spotlight on this upcoming star. The songs have been added to CMT, Spotify editorial playlists (women of country, next from Nashville, fresh finds country), 100+ radio stations, and thousands of independent playlists, accrediting over 300K streams. Countrypolitan Magazine applauded Krew’s neon boot-scootin’ country saying: “Krew fuses her style into something uniquely her own. Her upward trajectory is a marvel to behold and she’s not to be missed.” All country news named her an artist of the year stating: “Macy’s bold ability to connect authentically through sonic and story makes her a standout in the music city community.” Macy has been acknowledged by many talk shows due to her “firecracker of a solo career.” On the Kelly Clarkson show, Kelly referred to Macy as the “spotlight singer,” connecting quickly with her honesty, sense of humor, and ability to make conversation about anything.

Krew is widely followed on social media, with her pages reaching over 20,000 loyal fans and counting. she hosts her own monthly show at the legendary listening room cafe, sharing original music and bringing upcoming female talent to the stage. She is proud of the supportive girl power community she has built from the ground up, selling out this showcase more than 25 times. She has performed many shows in Nashville, toured around the states, and has opened for Carly Pearce, Toby Keith, Idol winner Kris Allen, Matt Giraud, and various others. you can find Macy and her signature sparkles headlining music festivals and fairs country-wide, ranging from cherished acoustic solo shows, to unforgettable full band shows. Regularly performing at the most competitive venues on Broadway in Nashville, including Jason Aldean’s, Luke Bryan’s, and Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Macy builds her ‘Krew’ fanbase worldwide. Her powerhouse vocals and country twang pair well with the original songs she pens with bold attitude.

Unapologetically herself, Macy Krew is brightly ruling her rising career bringing the stage to life with contagious energy and a show you won’t forget.