The Mad Hatters – A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

× Expand The Mad Hatters/The GEM Theatre The Mad Hatters

Fans of the iconic Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers will not want to miss the return of The Mad Hatters at The GEM on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30pm. Based in Atlanta, the tribute band is comprised of rock veterans from the Georgia Satellites and other touring acts and are know for their authentic sound. The Mad Hatters meticulously recreates the timeless hits that defined Petty's legendary career, from "Free Fallin'" and "American Girl" to "I Won’t Back Down." Their high-energy performances capture the spirit and style of Petty’s live shows, providing fans with an immersive experience that feels like stepping back in time. Tickets are $35; reserved seating is recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.