The Magic of Broken Color Painting Workshop

We will be painting from still lives set up in class. Participants will be doing black and white acrylic underpainting to calmly grasp values, then we will layer oils on top to work with harmonious colors. Emphasis on controlling similar values and different colors is key to this workshop. We will be exploring color temperatures, simplifying values, and drawing, working one element at a time. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own. If you are traveling from out of town, contact us if you need accommodation recommendations and we will be happy to help.