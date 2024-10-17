× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Warner Bros. Entertainment Magic Movie Nights at the Farm - Movie Poster - Final Poster Magic Movie Nights Magic Movie Nights at McDonald Farm Free Harry Potter Movies October 17th & 18th from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

Magic Movie Nights at McDonald Farm

A magical Harry Potter adventure for the whole family!

Thursday October 17th & Friday October 18th 5:30 pm - 11 pm

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy Free Outdoor Movies!

• Thursday, October 17th Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

• Friday, October 18th Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

• Free PG Movies

• Movies Start at 7:30 pm each night

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Dress Up as Your Favorite Character

• Secret Message Parchment

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Screening located in Homestead Square

• All Ages Welcome

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/MJLf5XndYPRVTr15/

Rain or Shine Event!

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans (Rain), we will move this event into the Harvest Barn at McDonald Farm.

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#McDonaldFarm #HarryPotter #MovieMagic #FreeMovie