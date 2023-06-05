Magical Casita Jazz Dance Camp

× Expand Chattanooga Dance Theatre From Chattanooga Dance Theatre Summer Camp

Levels Pre-Primary - Primary (3-6 year olds)

Back by very popular demand. join the magic of the movie, Encanto, as we create dances and crafts inspired by this new Disney classic. Campers will be involved in creating everything for their performance including posters, flyers, programs, costumes and props. Dancers will learn about the film and Colombian Culture throughout the week and parents will be delighted with our Friday performance dancing to some of Encanto's award winning music!

Jazz Class dress code.

