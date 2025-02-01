Make Your Own Beaded Wrap Bracelet

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

In this hands-on class, you will create a boho-style beaded wrap bracelet.

You will learn the ladder stitch, the overhand knot and basic design and construction. With the new skills and knowledge learned in this class, you will be able to make jewelry for yourself and gifts for your friends.

Supplies: all supplies included.

About the teacher:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.