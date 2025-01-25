Make a Ceramic Tea Cup and Saucer with Scenic City Clay Arts

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Create your own custom ceramic tea cup and saucer in this fun and interactive pottery class!

Learn hand-building techniques to craft a unique, functional piece. Perfect for beginners and experienced potters alike, this workshop will guide you through shaping, decorating, and glazing your tea cup and saucer set. No experience is necessary—our instructor will guide you through each step, from shaping to glazing. All materials included!

You will pick your glaze color for SCCA to take your pieces back to the studio to finish. Pieces will be available for pick up 6-8 weeks after the class. SCCA will contact participants directly to coordinate pick up.

About the teacher:

Scenic City Clay Arts is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization providing clay arts experiences through pottery classes, studio memberships, and community outreach programs. Located in Chattanooga, TN, they serve a regional community of southeast Tennessee and north Georgia.

Since receiving its nonprofit status in 2016, SCCA fills the need in the Chattanooga area for an active community studio space for both emerging and experienced potters. Members and students alike make this space their home: as a creative outlet, an escape, a safe space, and an environment of curiosity and learning.