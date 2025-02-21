Make Your Own Felted Needle Book

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us in crafting a cheerful and practical needle book, perfect for organizing your sewing supplies.

In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll learn basic sewing techniques like the running stitch and a decorative whipped running stitch to give your project a touch of flair. Using vibrant felt, thread, and a playful butterfly design, you’ll assemble a compact and functional needle book to brighten your sewing space.

All materials are provided, and you’re welcome to personalize your creation with your unique design. Whether you're new to sewing or looking for a quick and fun project, this class is sure to spark your creativity!

About the teacher:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.