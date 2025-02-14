Make Your Own Mini Kokedama

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

In this hands-on class, you will learn about the techniques behind the 1,500 year old art form from Japan called Kokedama or “poor man’s bonsai”.

You will then create your own Kokedama using various hand-formed techniques and patterns including mixing seven unique soil layers and preparing your moss/string. Each participant will receive one curated plant of their choosing.

All supplies included.

Please note: Ticket sales end 24 hours before the start of the class.

About the instructor:

Taylor Bates grew up surrounded by art in Miami before moving to middle Tennessee. Moving to Chattanooga for college and to start a family off grid homestead, he studied biology and psychology. With a passion for all things flora and foraged, Sacred Harvest was formed as a local plant collective. Specializing in ancient Japanese horticultural techniques, self sufficient ecoscapes, and all things forest foraged, Sacred Harvest jumped on the local art scene seven yrs ago. The goal was to inspire, create, and teach local communities the value of bringing outdoor natural beauty into indoor living spaces. On top of offering landscape design, wedding and event floral design services, they also offer local mountain foraged medicinal and gourmet mushrooms and veggies to the community.