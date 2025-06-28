Make a Mo-Ment: Illustration Day
to
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Creative Discovery Museum
website event/email graphics - 45
Make a Mo-Ment: Illustration Day
Make a Mo-Ment: at Illustration Day on June 28 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. throughout the Museum!
Let your imagination take flight during illustration day, a special event inspired by The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga! Celebrate Mo Willems’ world by creating characters, crafting stories, and exploring the art of illustration.
Join us for a day packed with creative fun:
11:00 Storytime – Enjoy a Mo Willems story read by the Chattanooga Public Library inside the Pigeon exhibit bus.
Meet the Artist – Illustrator Ronnie Hanson hosts a drawing activity in the Art Studio.
Sketch books in Make It
Pigeon Story Board at Creation Station
Free with Museum Admission