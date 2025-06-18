Make a Mo-Ment: Knuffle Bunny's Birthday

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come celebrate Knuffle Bunny's birthday with us and all the friends in "The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga" temporary exhibit.

Bring your favorite stuffy for the party!

· Knuffle Bunny read aloud with Chattanooga Public Library

· Sing happy birthday + dance party (1:00 pm)

· Birthday party throne photo op

· Make a birthday card for Knuffle Bunny or a friend

Free with General Admission

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
