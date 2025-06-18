Make a Mo-Ment: Knuffle Bunny's Birthday
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Knuffle Bunny has a birthday!
Come celebrate Knuffle Bunny's birthday with us and all the friends in "The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga" temporary exhibit.
Bring your favorite stuffy for the party!
· Knuffle Bunny read aloud with Chattanooga Public Library
· Sing happy birthday + dance party (1:00 pm)
· Birthday party throne photo op
· Make a birthday card for Knuffle Bunny or a friend
Free with General Admission
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings