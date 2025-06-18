Make a Mo-Ment: Knuffle Bunny's Birthday

× Expand Credit to Creative Discovery Museum website event/email graphics - 44 Knuffle Bunny has a birthday!

Come celebrate Knuffle Bunny's birthday with us and all the friends in "The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga" temporary exhibit.

Bring your favorite stuffy for the party!

· Knuffle Bunny read aloud with Chattanooga Public Library

· Sing happy birthday + dance party (1:00 pm)

· Birthday party throne photo op

· Make a birthday card for Knuffle Bunny or a friend

Free with General Admission