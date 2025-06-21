Make Music Day Chattanooga

Various Locations

Join us at live music events throughout Chattanooga and surrounding areas in celebration of World Music Day. Make Music Day Chattanooga is part of a global celebration featuring concerts, performances, and music-making activities free and fun for the entire family. View our full event listing at makemusicday.org/chattanooga.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
