Make Your Own Preserved Moss Frame

Create a preserved moss frame!

In this class, you will create a preserved forest moss frame using a variety of mushrooms, flowers, dried florals, mosses, lichens, and ferns. We will use various adhesive techniques in making a 3D forest still life that requires no maintenance.

All supplies included, but you can bring your own frame (max 10x12) if you have one you’d prefer to use.

Please note: Ticket sales end 24 hours before the start of the class.

About the instructor:

Taylor Bates grew up surrounded by art in Miami before moving to middle Tennessee. Moving to Chattanooga for college and to start a family off grid homestead, he studied biology and psychology. With a passion for all things flora and foraged, Sacred Harvest was formed as a local plant collective. Specializing in ancient Japanese horticultural techniques, self sufficient ecoscapes, and all things forest foraged, Sacred Harvest jumped on the local art scene seven yrs ago. The goal was to inspire, create, and teach local communities the value of bringing outdoor natural beauty into indoor living spaces. On top of offering landscape design, wedding and event floral design services, they also offer local mountain foraged medicinal and gourmet mushrooms and veggies to the community.