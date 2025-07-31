Make and Take: Herbal Remedies for the Nervous System

× Expand Melonie Sherman Herbal Remedies for the Nervous System

Unwind with the power of plants! Join in on this discovery of common plant allies and how to work with them to support the nervous system. Each participant will help handcraft an herbal remedy to take home with them. In this interactive class, you’ll learn how the medicine is not just in the herbs, but also in the act of medicine making.

What you’ll learn:

Hands-on knowledge of herbal techniques you can easily recreate at home

Confidence in integrating herbal medicine into your family’s wellness routine

A supportive herbal remedy you’ll prepare during the workshop to take home and start using right away

Whether you’re new to herbal medicine or looking to expand your skills, this class will equip you with the tools to harness nature’s gifts for a healthier life.

About the Facilitator

Melonie Sherman, herbalist and passionate advocate for natural wellness, shares her knowledge and experience in herbal medicine-making to inspire others to explore the healing power of plants. As she winds down her 25+ year career in nonprofit leadership, most recently as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga, Melonie is focused on continuing her path of life-long learning and discovery as a mentee and student of various herbalists. Through learning, teaching, explorative medicine-making and community building, she continues to weave an interconnected web of sharing the wisdom of the plants. During a 2008 break from her nonprofit leadership roles, Melonie pursued her love for holistic skincare by studying Aesthetics at the prestigious Aveda Institute in Washington, D.C. Her journey has since expanded to include formulating herbal remedies for wellness and skincare and earning an herbalist certification from Ecoversity in 2023.

Please contact Chloé Watts at 423-493-9155 or email: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Chloé Watts: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.