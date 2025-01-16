Make & Take: Herbal Remedies for Winter Wellness

× Expand Graphic by Christiana Key 2024 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 1.16.25 Make and Take Winter Wellness Make & Take: Winter Wellness with Melonie Lusk!

Join Crabtree’s own Melonie Lusk in a “Make and Take” workshop in which you will learn easy herbal remedies that you can make at home to enhance winter wellness for you and your family.

Walk a way with knowledge, confidence and one herbal remedy that you will prepare on site.

This class will be led by Crabtree Farms Executive Director, Melonie Lusk.

During a 2008 hiatus from her non-profit leadership roles, Melonie studied Aesthetics at the Aveda Institute at Washington D.C. to explore her passion for natural remedies for everyday wellness. Since then she has continued her exploration in formulating herbal remedies for wellness and skincare and earned an herbalist certification from Ecoversity.