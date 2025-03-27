Make & Take: Intro to Herbal Medicine Making

Make & Take: Intro to Herbal Medicine

Step into the world of herbal medicine and learn how to harness the healing power of plants in this hands-on workshop!

Led by Melonie Sherman, former Executive Director of Crabtree Farms and an experienced herbalist, this class offers a practical introduction to crafting your own herbal remedies.

What You’ll Learn:

Explore foundational herbal medicine-making techniques

Discover how to create a variety of preparations, including tinctures, capsules, flower essences, poultices, and more

Gain insight into the healing properties of herbs and their practical applications for both internal and topical use

What You’ll Take Home:

Each participant will craft at least one personalized herbal remedy to take home, along with the knowledge and confidence to continue your herbal journey.

Why Attend?

This workshop is perfect for beginners and budding herbalists aged 12 and up who want to explore the art of herb crafting in a fun and interactive setting.

About the Instructor:

Melonie Sherman combines her deep passion for natural wellness with years of experience in herbal medicine-making. As Crabtree Farms’ Executive Director and a certified herbalist, she is excited to share her knowledge and inspire you to connect with the healing power of plants.

Join us on March 27 for an inspiring evening of herbal discovery and creativity!

Get your ticket at the link!