Make & Take: Natural Skincare

Treat yourself to an afternoon of self-care and discovery at this hands-on workshop, where you’ll learn to create your own healing skin salve and calendula-infused face oil. These nourishing, plant-based remedies will help moisturize and replenish your skin, leaving you with a natural, healthy glow.

What’s Included:

All the ingredients and materials you’ll need to craft your personalized skincare creations

Step-by-step guidance in making a soothing salve and a rejuvenating face oil

Tips on incorporating herbal remedies into your daily skincare routine

Why Join?

This workshop offers a relaxing and informative space to explore the wonders of natural skincare. Learn to care for your skin using the healing properties of plants, and leave with handmade products tailored to support your wellness journey.

About the Instructor:

This class will be led by Melonie Sherman, former Executive Director of Crabtree Farms and a passionate advocate for natural wellness. During a 2008 break from her nonprofit leadership roles, Melonie pursued her love for holistic skincare by studying Aesthetics at the prestigious Aveda Institute in Washington, D.C. Her journey has since expanded to include formulating herbal remedies for wellness and skincare and earning an herbalist certification from Ecoversity. With years of expertise and a deep appreciation for plant-based solutions, Melonie is excited to share her knowledge with you.

Join us on February 20 for a rejuvenating experience and take the first step towards transforming your skincare routine naturally!

