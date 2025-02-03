Make Your Own Watercolor Affirmation Cards

× Expand Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash via The Chattery

Research shows that using affirmations regularly can reduce stress and increase self-esteem!

In this uplifting workshop, you'll design your own set of personalized watercolor affirmation cards to take home and use as daily reminders of positivity and self-love. We'll explore various themes for affirmations—whether it's confidence, gratitude, or inner peace—and you'll create your own unique, inspiring cards that resonate with you.

Whether as part of your morning routine or when you need a little boost throughout the day you'll go home with positive affirmation cards you can use that are made specifically for what you need in the moment.

Join us for a creative journey that blends art and personal empowerment, and leave with a deck of cards that will uplift and inspire you whenever you need it most.

About the teacher:

Cat Thomas, MAT is an Artist & Expressive Arts Facilitator based out of Chattanooga, TN. 15 years ago, Cat intuitively began using art and writing as a therapeutic tool in her personal life. Once she experienced the true potential art has to heal the mind, body & spirit, Cat enrolled in the Expressive Arts Florida Institute in Sarasota, FL. After taking a weekend long intensive there, she knew her purpose was not only to create her own art, but to increase individual and community health & wellness by using the arts as a tool for healing, personal growth & self-discovery.

Since finishing her training in 2015, Cat has worked with 1000’s of people helping them connect with their creative selves so they may gain the therapeutic benefits of doing something creative. From working as an Artist in Residence at cancer center for close to 10 years to partnering with a local community to create a collaborative neighborhood street mural, Cat enjoys working with a variety of populations, and truly believes that when given the opportunity to create in a safe, supportive and nonjudgmental space people can transform their lives from the inside out.