Mandala Meditations

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn the basics of creating your own mandala as a meditative tool. In this class you will learn the history of mandalas, what they are used for and how to create your own personal mandala. You will then be guided through a mandala making practice which will include a short guided meditation, mandala making session and writing process. Along with your take home mandala, you will receive handouts & a basic supply list so you can create mandalas at home as part of your self-care practice.

Please bring an art journal or regular journal if you have one! You can also bring headphones, a yoga mat, or anything else you may want to help you get into a meditative space.

Please note: No previous art experience is necessary.

About the teacher:

Cat Thomas, MAT is an Artist & Expressive Arts Facilitator based out of Chattanooga, TN. 15 years ago, Cat intuitively began using art and writing as a therapeutic tool in her personal life. Once she experienced the true potential art has to heal the mind, body & spirit, Cat enrolled in the Expressive Arts Florida Institute in Sarasota, FL. After taking a weekend long intensive there, she knew her purpose was not only to create her own art, but to increase individual and community health & wellness by using the arts as a tool for healing, personal growth & self-discovery.

Since finishing her training in 2015, Cat has worked with 1000’s of people helping them connect with their creative selves so they may gain the therapeutic benefits of doing something creative. From working as an Artist in Residence at cancer center for close to 10 years to partnering with a local community to create a collaborative neighborhood street mural, Cat enjoys working with a variety of populations, and truly believes that when given the opportunity to create in a safe, supportive and nonjudgmental space people can transform their lives from the inside out.

Please note: Cat is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.