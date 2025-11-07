Maneater Comedy Show at Fringe Fest with Barking Legs

× Expand Bridgette M Maneater Comedy Show

Feisty and unapologetic comedy served with a smile. Featuring a lineup of female comic from Chattanooga.

This all-female lineup is performing as part of the second annual Barking Legs Fringe Festival in Chattanooga.

This ferocious lineup features Shellyta Chatman, Courtenay Cholovich, and Nneka Ijeoma with special guest Jaime Butler! Hosted by Bridgette Martin.

This show is 18 and up! Admission is included with a Fringe Festival pass - you can purchase a weekend pass or day pass!

Passes start at $22 and can be purchased at barkinglegs.org

This event will be happening at the Redbud Venue in Chattanooga.

Please contact the show producer, Bridgette Martin, with any questions related to the Maneater Comedy Show at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com