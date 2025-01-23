Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University

to

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315

The School of Visual Art and Design announces “Making Marc,” a multi-media exhibition featuring works on paper, wood, ceramic, sculpture, sound, and video by fine arts professor Marc Boyson, MFA. The showcase opens January 23, at 6 p.m. and will remain on display in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall until February 21. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.

Info

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
Art & Exhibitions
423-236-2732
to
Google Calendar - Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University - 2025-01-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University - 2025-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University - 2025-01-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University - 2025-01-23 18:00:00 ical