Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University
to
John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
Staff Photographer
Professor Marc Boyson
The School of Visual Art and Design announces “Making Marc,” a multi-media exhibition featuring works on paper, wood, ceramic, sculpture, sound, and video by fine arts professor Marc Boyson, MFA. The showcase opens January 23, at 6 p.m. and will remain on display in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall until February 21. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.