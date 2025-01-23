Marc Boyson Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Professor Marc Boyson

The School of Visual Art and Design announces “Making Marc,” a multi-media exhibition featuring works on paper, wood, ceramic, sculpture, sound, and video by fine arts professor Marc Boyson, MFA. The showcase opens January 23, at 6 p.m. and will remain on display in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall until February 21. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.