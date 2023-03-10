J Auber
Marc Broussard
Powerhouse vocalist and the king of Bayou Soul, Marc Broussard returns to Chattanooga to play fan favorites and songs from his new album S.O.S.4: Blues For Your Soul
to
Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
