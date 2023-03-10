Marc Broussard

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Powerhouse vocalist and the king of Bayou Soul, Marc Broussard returns to Chattanooga to play fan favorites and songs from his new album S.O.S.4: Blues For Your Soul

Concerts & Live Music
423-757-5580
