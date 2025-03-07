March & April Exhibit: Opening Reception

× Expand River Gallery March/April flyer

Join us on Friday, March 7th from 6-8 PM for the opening reception of the March/April exhibit featuring ceramics by Deneece Harrell, paintings by Nate Szarmach, and prints by the late Sister Mary Grace Thul! There will be artists present and complimentary refreshments and snacks. This event is free & open to the public.

We hope to see you there!