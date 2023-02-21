× Expand Wanderlinger Wanderlinger

Get ready to let the good times roll at Wanderlinger Brewing's Mardi Gras Celebration!

We're bringing in Gino Fanelli and the Jalopy Brothers, a zydeco style band, to heat up the night with live music from 7-10.

And while you're dancing to the beat, indulge in some delicious Hurricanes, Muffulettas, and Crawfish Gumbo, the perfect Mardi Gras feast. And don't forget the King Cake, a traditional Mardi Gras treat.

And to make it even more exciting, we're running a fundraiser for Doors Open Jazz and we're giving away a prize to the best dressed! So grab your dancing shoes, put on your most colorful Mardi Gras attire, and join us for a night of music, food, and fun at Wanderlinger Brewing!