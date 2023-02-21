Mardi Gras Celebration

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get ready to let the good times roll at Wanderlinger Brewing's Mardi Gras Celebration!

We're bringing in Gino Fanelli and the Jalopy Brothers, a zydeco style band, to heat up the night with live music from 7-10.

And while you're dancing to the beat, indulge in some delicious Hurricanes, Muffulettas, and Crawfish Gumbo, the perfect Mardi Gras feast. And don't forget the King Cake, a traditional Mardi Gras treat.

And to make it even more exciting, we're running a fundraiser for Doors Open Jazz and we're giving away a prize to the best dressed! So grab your dancing shoes, put on your most colorful Mardi Gras attire, and join us for a night of music, food, and fun at Wanderlinger Brewing!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
423-269-7979
