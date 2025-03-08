Maria Jordania & Courtney Holder

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Please join us on international women’s day at Songbirds for an intimate night featuring Maria Jordania and Courtney Holder with guest performances from Amber Carrington, Zowie Boyd, and more. Let's celebrate the fierce women of music!

Chattanooga native Courtney Holder blends her haunting voice with an Americana style of songwriting. She draws inspiration from her own life stories, and the mystical nature that surrounds her.

After she sings a few short bars, the stark contrast between Maria Jordania (a.k.a LVNDR)'s cyberpunk look and velvety voice seems to dissolve. She proves that these elements are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they're pieces of a much bigger vision she's bringing to life. She's a neo-soul singer hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Though it's only a matter of time before the world is her stage.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $15

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
