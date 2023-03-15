× Expand Mars Michael Mariachi Aventurero & Ismael Sandoval - SB Radio Hour #7

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Price: FREE!

We’re partnering with the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera for this episode of the Songbirds Radio Hour! Join us Wednesday, March 15 as we talk with Mexican-American conductor Ismael Sandoval, who is Assistant Conductor of the CSO and Music Director of the CSO Youth Orchestras. Ismael, who is preparing to conduct the upcoming performance of Mariachi Cobre with the CSO on March 25th, will discuss the history of Mariachi and the importance of the tradition in Mexican society. Our special musical guest will be Mariachi Aventurero from Dalton, Georgia.

- - -

The Songbirds Radio Hour is a live radio show featuring celebrated musicians including performances, interviews, and audience Q&A. The Radio Hour airs the second Saturday of each month at 7:00 p.m. on our NPR affiliate WUTC.

Each episode covers a different theme and how it intertwines with music, from racism and civil rights to the legacy of Southern rock, women in punk, music history, gender identity, and much more.