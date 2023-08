× Expand The Chattanooga Market Market Karaoke August 20 at The Chattanooga Market

Hop on up to our Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and belt out your favorite song for your Chattanooga Market friends! We’ll be Karaoke-ing all day with songs from every generation and genre. Bring your friends and kids too, this fun day is for everyone! Good news, it’s not a competition, just your chance to steal the spotlight!