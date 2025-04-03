Marketing Expert to Present Tips on Personal, Creative Giving at Southern Adventist University Convocation

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University welcomes marketing expert Ashley Sikora to present “More Than Money: The Art of Impact” to address the creative and personal aspects of giving. The lecture will take place on Thursday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. This free event is open to the public. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for additional information.

