× Expand Kat Friedmann Marlow Drive at Songbirds on 8/16

MARLOW DRIVE

After a 7-year hiatus, Chattanooga’s own Marlow Drive returns to the stage with their signature blend of southern rock, blues, and soul-soaked songwriting. Known for high-energy performances, rich guitar harmonies, and heartfelt lyrics, the band’s reunion show marks a long-awaited moment for fans. Fronted by Skip Cisto and Chip Ables, Marlow Drive delivers a powerful mix of grit, groove, and Southern storytelling—backed by a solid rhythm section and raw authenticity that’s earned them a loyal regional following. Their original album Lights Are Turning Red will be featured during this special headlining performance.

THE SKIP CISTO BAND

Bridging classic rock and blues swagger with soulful introspection, The Skip Cisto Band is fronted by longtime Marlow Drive guitarist and vocalist Skip Cisto. With a newly released album in 2025, the band delivers emotionally driven rock with powerful vocals, driving guitar riffs, and a modern southern edge. Expect a dynamic set full of fresh originals and big energy.

LITTLE MULE

Little Mule is a roots-rock outfit led by Chip Ables of Marlow Drive. The band’s sound is steeped in Americana, country soul, and laid-back storytelling, with honest lyrics and melodic hooks. Blending acoustic grit and electric charm, Little Mule brings an intimate and grounded energy that sets the tone for the night.

*This is a very special show—if Marlow Drive sells 100 tickets, the very generous company Judah Guitars will donate an acoustic to Songbirds Guitars for Kids program! This program prioritizes putting guitars into the hands of kids who would otherwise be without a music eduction. Thank you Judah Guitars!*

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

Tickets: $15 ADV /$20 DOS / $100 4-Top Tables