Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community

× Expand Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 1963Washington D.C. Civil Rights March.Photo in the Public Domain. MLK, 1963

The Hunter Museum is offering free admission to honor Dr. King's legacy. Join us for a day of reflective, family-friendly activities inspired by his dream of a better world.

Guests can enjoy gallery discussions featuring art related to Dr. King’s legacy and art-making for the whole family from 1-4pm. Experience guided poetry writing and a performance with Erika Roberts at 2pm, and a gallery meditation with Loren Clifford at 3pm.

Generous support for this free day provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.