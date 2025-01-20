Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Hunter Museum is offering free admission to honor Dr. King's legacy. Join us for a day of reflective, family-friendly activities inspired by his dream of a better world.

Guests can enjoy gallery discussions featuring art related to Dr. King’s legacy and art-making for the whole family from 1-4pm. Experience guided poetry writing and a performance with Erika Roberts at 2pm, and a gallery meditation with Loren Clifford at 3pm.

Generous support for this free day provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community - 2025-01-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community - 2025-01-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community - 2025-01-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community - 2025-01-20 10:00:00 ical