Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart is a versatile musician who has played with every great country legend imaginable. A member of Johnny Cash’s touring band for over a decade, Stuart began his career alongside bluegrass great, Lester Flatt when he was a teenager.

Now a legend in his own right, Stuart serves as a worldwide ambassador for country music from Nashville, TN to Bakersfield, CA and many points in between. More importantly, Stuart continues to record and release keenly relevant music, with songs that honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future.